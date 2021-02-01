Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases 30,500 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,925.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 518,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$440,725.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 3,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 5,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,285.00.

CVE:POE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,286. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$43.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.97.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

