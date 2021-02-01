Insight Protocol Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $22,615.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

