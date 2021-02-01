Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,687.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $42,687.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,466,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

