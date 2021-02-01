Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,790,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 68,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.