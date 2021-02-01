Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

IFSPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $19.28 on Monday. Interfor has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

