International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.11 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 362,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

