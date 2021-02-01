International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.04

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2163000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) Property consisting of 3,943 contiguous acres located in southwest Nevada.

