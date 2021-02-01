International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) Shares Up 10.2%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) shot up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.84. 101,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 23,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.63 million and a PE ratio of -108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.88.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

