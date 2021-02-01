Internet of People Tops 1-Day Volume of $165.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet of People has a total market cap of $497,141.96 and $165.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet of People has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00040896 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

