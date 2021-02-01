Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price Up 8%

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 217,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 249,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $880,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

