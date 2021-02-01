Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,000,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

ISRG stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $750.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $790.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $729.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

