Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,135 shares of company stock worth $10,745,485 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $747.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $790.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $729.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

