Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 9,545,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,487,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

INUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $149.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at about $1,696,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

