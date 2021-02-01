Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.06. 191,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 181,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $346.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 186.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invacare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invacare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

