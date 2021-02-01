Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.15

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

