Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $8.30 on Monday, hitting $322.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.66.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.