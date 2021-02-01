Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $314.56 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.66.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

