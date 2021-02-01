Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Trimmed by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 406,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,005. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

