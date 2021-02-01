Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

