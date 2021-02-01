Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KeyCorp (KEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY):

1/27/2021 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues and fall in provisions, partly offset by higher costs. The company's inorganic growth initiatives, efforts to improve fee income, and robust loans and deposit balances are expected to continue aiding growth in the quarters ahead. While pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates, persistently increasing expenses (mainly due to acquisitions and technological upgrades), and exposure to risky loan portfolios remain major near-term headwinds for KeyCorp, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value.”

1/27/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $20.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – KeyCorp was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/7/2020 – KeyCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.