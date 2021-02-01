Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 435,446 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.11% of Investors Bancorp worth $29,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after buying an additional 1,662,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 123,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after buying an additional 1,795,706 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

ISBC stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

