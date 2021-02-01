Investors Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

ISBC opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

