IONChain (IONC) Reaches Market Cap of $212,025.50

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $212,025.50 and $4,585.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

