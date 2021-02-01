IOTA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $46.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00093083 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.

