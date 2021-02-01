IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) Trading Up 0.8%

IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

