iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.85 and last traded at $182.01. Approximately 2,217,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 823,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.42.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,669 shares of company stock worth $20,835,262. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,484,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

