iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRobot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iRobot’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IRBT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,563,000 after purchasing an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $40,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 690.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 206.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 157,415 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

