iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,200 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $132.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $126.99 and a 52-week high of $134.11.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

