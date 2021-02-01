iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

