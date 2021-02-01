iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.07. 173,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

