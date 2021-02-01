iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

IVV traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.88. 119,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,005. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.70 and a 200 day moving average of $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

