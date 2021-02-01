iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 147,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

