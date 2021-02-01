iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $56.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

