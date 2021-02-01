iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.73. 1,804,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271,453. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

