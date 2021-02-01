iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

IGOV stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

