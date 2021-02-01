iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.62% of iShares MBS ETF worth $952,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 585,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.09. 80,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.