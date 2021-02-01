iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. 1,490,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,923,332. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

