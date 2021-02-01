iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

