iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

