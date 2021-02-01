iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 765.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,920 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,329,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

