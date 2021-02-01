iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.03. 5,738,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.

