iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.03. 5,738,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

