iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

