iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,013 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,956 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.