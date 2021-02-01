iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 940.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,295 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. 1,651,252 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.