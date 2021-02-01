iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Cut by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.1% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.22. 67,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

