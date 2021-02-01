iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 271.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 280.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 338,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $117.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.