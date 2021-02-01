iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $239.24 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $250.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

