iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

