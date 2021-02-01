iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.38. 741,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,446,590. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

