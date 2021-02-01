iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,337. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

